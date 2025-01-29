Brendan Rodgers confirms Kieran Tierney will join Celtic in the summer at the latest

Ahead of his side’s trip to take on Aston Villa in the Champions League, Brendan Rodgers has all but confirmed a summer move for Kieran Tierney. The Scotland international has been linked with a move to his boyhood club even before the start of the transfer window. At the time, a January move was being mooted just six months before his contract runs out in the summer. However, in recent days, there have been rumours circulating of a pre-contract agreement between the two parties ahead of a free transfer in the summer. Now, Rodgers himself has officially hinted that it might be the case.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before the game, Rodgers confirmed a return to Barcelona for Álex Valle. The young Spanish left-back had been on loan from the Catalan giants, but Rodgers stated his loan had been cut short and he has since returned to Barcelona. When asked if that would accelerate a move for Kieran Tierney this month, he told reporters: “He’s still, at this moment, an Arsenal player. I think we’re agreed that it will definitely take place in the summer. If we can do it beforehand, then great.”

“I don’t want to speak too much on it with the greatest respect, because he’s not a Celtic player here now with us. But, if we were able to do it, of course, we would like to do that, but that’s out of our control at this moment in time.”

Rodgers’ words hint at a pre-contract agreement for a move in the summer, and even if that were not the case, it still confirms a summer move back to Tierney’s boyhood club regardless. If he does return to Celtic, it would be six years on from his departure in 2019. If not for his recurring injury issues and the fact that Mikel Arteta has moved on from his profile at left-back, he might have enjoyed an outstanding career with the Gunners. Looking back at what might have been, it may be for the best that Tierney will now have the chance to shine elsewhere.

