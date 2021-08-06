Brendan Rodgers denies that Arsenal are bidding for James Maddison

Ever since Arsenal finally got the transfer of Ben White over the line, the rumour mill has indicated that Arsenal have since decided to go all out for Leicester City’s James Maddison as their first choice to fill the hole in the Gunners midfield.

There have been rumours of bids, offers to include Arsenal players in swap deals, and then reports of increased bids coming in thick and fast.

But it seems that this is all news to the Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers, who seems quite relaxed and is quietly preparing for the new season with Maddison in his squad.

Rodgers told the Daily Mail: ‘I know he is very happy here and he wants to be here. If anything comes to the club, Jon Rudkin (director of football) would tell me straightaway and I would deal with it then, but there has been nothing that’s come my way.

‘I’ve not been told anything to say [he won’t stay]. He is happy in training and he is working hard, and he is a talented, important member of the squad.

‘He had his season disrupted by injury last year but hopefully this season he can show what a real top player he is.’

So, this raises the possibility that the rumours linking us with Maddison are just red herrings while we are pursuing other targets for the midfield position, like Martin Odegaard or Lautaro Martinez?

Somehow I think either of those would be better value than Maddison…