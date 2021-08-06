Brendan Rodgers denies that Arsenal are bidding for James Maddison

Ever since Arsenal finally got the transfer of Ben White over the line, the rumour mill has indicated that Arsenal have since decided to go all out for Leicester City’s James Maddison as their first choice to fill the hole in the Gunners midfield.
There have been rumours of bids, offers to include Arsenal players in swap deals, and then reports of increased bids coming in thick and fast.
But it seems that this is all news to the Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers, who seems quite relaxed and is quietly preparing for the new season with Maddison in his squad.
Rodgers told the Daily Mail: ‘I know he is very happy here and he wants to be here. If anything comes to the club, Jon Rudkin (director of football) would tell me straightaway and I would deal with it then, but there has been nothing that’s come my way.
‘I’ve not been told anything to say [he won’t stay]. He is happy in training and he is working hard, and he is a talented, important member of the squad.
‘He had his season disrupted by injury last year but hopefully this season he can show what a real top player he is.’
So, this raises the possibility that the rumours linking us with Maddison are just red herrings while we are pursuing other targets for the midfield position, like Martin Odegaard or Lautaro Martinez?
Somehow I think either of those would be better value than Maddison…
The classic way to keep the player’s market value as high as possible. All the right words, except “not for sale” which clearly indicates a possibility for sale if their valuation for the player is met. This is what that separates a seasoned management from a rookie one.
Look at the way we handled the Guendouzi, Torreira and AMN situations. After boasting publicly about the “clean slate” policy, we acted against that policy and either benched or entirely left them out of the squad. Now, we’re left with no choice but to accept whatever their potential suitors offer instead of putting our own terms like LCFC do now. Wonder that kind of “clean slate” Saliba gets after his season long loan spell at France.
Well put.
So are you suggesting that Arteta is responsible for the lack of interest shown in the three mediocre players mentioned? Madison is a cut above our trio and will be in demand if ever Leicester decide to sell him .It has nothing whatsoever to do with the calibre of his Manager but has everything to do with the calibre of the player.
I’ve never mentioned anywhere in my comment or now suggesting that Arteta is responsible for the lack of interests shown in the three mediocre players.
Teams don’t finish 5th in the league and reach the finals of UEL if two “mediocre” players started a combined 60+ games, played in 98 games and clocked 6000+ minutes in their debut season.
I’m just stating that we simply can’t lay down the terms for the sales of those three players like LCFC can do for Maddison. Whatever has changed at the club between Dec 2019 and now, I’ll leave it to your imagination.
Torreira – 40+ mils (Dec 2019) / 18 mils (Current)
Guendouzi – 45 mils (Dec 2019) / 18 mils (Current)
AMN – 16+ mils (Dec 2019) / 14 mils (Current)
If you believe that we can quote the Dec 2019 valuation for those players and successfully complete a sale, like LCFC is hoping to do with Maddison, I simply can’t help.
The squad was bloated and from memory – everyone had a chance to impress before the wiping of the slate was finished. Guendouzi was the architect of his own downfall and although I liked Torreira initially he didn’t kick on or enjoy his time in London.
Leicester on the other hand have bought well and can sell well. The likes of Mustafi, Sokratis and Kolasinac were never going to be highly sought after. I could blame those in charge of transfers and contracts at the time for the state we’re in now. Arteta can though take the blame for not realising that Willian was past it and for authorising his transfer and 3 year generous contract
Leicester just didn’t buy well and sell well. In between those two phases, they developed those players well, negotiated the sales well and more importantly they chose the right moments and the players for each of the phases.
The most important thing is, Leicester entrusted their squad in the hands of a proven manager.
Rodgers has had a very solid career so far. He isn’t the only reason as Ranieri was the one who won the EPL.
Leicester weren’t afraid to dispense with the services of managers who didn’t fulfill their remit…as in Ranieri himself, Shakespeare and Puel. However, it was a brilliant move by them to appoint Rodgers. There is no reason why Arteta can’t succeed, but the risks attached to his appointment at the time were enormous and still remain so
Sue P, AW was in charge with all three of those disatrous buys. He bought so many dud CB’s over his long time that I lost count of them long ago.
Just CAMPBELL WAS REAL TOP CLASS, WITH KOS AND TOURE NEXT LEVEL DOWN, WHICH MEANS GOOD BUT NOT GREAT.
NOT ANOTHER SINGLE AW IMPORT WAS ABOVE AVERAGE AND MOST WERE SHOCKING, TBH.
This lack of ability to put the centre of defence right was the MAIN reason I wanted him gone long before he finally left.
TV5 was good, imo better than Kos and Toure but he had that major issue with staying fit
Aw was in charge of 2 of those buys Jon .
Sok was emerys mistake .
Honestly speaking,i hate the transfer window.how i wish players can be bought/sold without all this speculations,rumours,links&lies after lies.just give us the news of the official confirmation of incomings&outgoings,no more speculations.Let the game begin’
Honestly, I can’t believe this story is still doing the rounds. There’s no way Arsenal will pay the figure Leicester want. You’ve seen with Mahrez and Maguire that they don’t want to sell their best players, unless you offer stupid money. It’s not happening.
Either get it done or move on .