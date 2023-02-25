Brendan Rodgers impressed with the quality of the Arsenal squad, including the bench

Arsenal vs Leicester is more than a game where you look at results. It is a game, like any other PL game, that players of both side get to show their brilliance

Brendan Rodgers is blown away by Mikel Arteta’s squad, and he couldn’t conceal it in his press conference before his side played Arsenal. The Arsenal players who appear to have piqued the manager’s interest are Oleksander Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus, and, shockingly, Kieran Tierney.

“They signed two players who are game-changers for them in terms of mentality,” said Rodgers, via Leicester Mercury, referring to former Manchester City stars Gabriel Jesus and Oleksander Zinchenko. “When you have got the likes of Kieran Tierney on the bench, who is an outstanding player, because of Zinchenko starting, it shows you the quality of the squad.”

Jesus and Zinchenko have been huge assets to Arsenal, but Tierney’s commendation comes at a time when the Scotland international’s future is in doubt; whether he departs or remains remains to be seen.

As highly as Rodgers regards the Arsenal trio, Mikel Arteta may, on the other hand, be eyeing two of his best midfielders. It’s no secret that Arteta admires Youri Tielemans, who will be a free agent this summer, and James Maddison, who, according to reports, could be on the move this summer after contract renewal negotiations have failed to progress.

Let us hope our squad proves Rodgers right this afternoon and comes away from Leicester with all three points…

WATCH – Arteta discusses the Leicester challenge, injuries, contracts, new arrivals, and talks a lot about Bukayo Saka being targeted by opposing teams.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids