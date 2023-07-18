Brendan Rodgers reacts to rumours linking Tierney return to Celtic

Brendan Rodgers has responded to the circulating rumours about Kieran Tierney potentially returning to Celtic due to his lack of regular playing time at Arsenal.

As of now, Tierney finds himself as the second-choice left-back at the Emirates, often getting opportunities to play only when Oleksandr Zinchenko is unavailable.

Multiple reports have linked Tierney with a potential move away from Arsenal during this transfer window, with the club reportedly open to entertaining offers for his services.

However, Celtic faces competition from Newcastle United in their pursuit of the Scottish defender if he decides to leave Arsenal. Rodgers has now commented on the speculation connecting Tierney with a return to his former club in Scotland.

‘There’s been lots of players linked with here with me coming back,’ Rodgers said, according to The Metro.

‘All I know is Kieran is like myself, we loved our time here,’ Rodgers said when asked about the transfer links.

‘When I spoke to him down the road in the Premier League, every time we met up all we talked about was Celtic. He’s a Celtic man but he’s at a fantastic club in Arsenal.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is one of our finest players, but we can admit that he is not better than Zinchenko at the moment.

He needs to play often, but allowing him to leave the club now is far from the best option for us.

We need to keep him for the sake of squad depth as we return to the Champions League and compete in three other competitions.

