If there is something Arsenal proved in their win against Leicester, it is that they deserve to be at the top of the league. In fact, Brendan Rodgers admitted as much, saying, “We are disappointed with the goal we gave away. We had good control of the ball and we were in a good position to make passes, but we get rid of it and then Martinelli breaks away and scores. That was the defining moment in the game.

“We stayed in the game. We gave ourselves an opportunity right the way through. They’re at the top of the league for a reason and I thought they showed that.”

Saturday evening, Arsenal’s counterpress was “absolutely ridiculous”. Against Leicester, Jorginho and Trossard effectively replaced two key players in Partey and Jesus/Nketiah, and Arsenal didn’t skip a beat. This is the depth that many have accused Arteta of lacking this season: This reflects the elite’s rank. Arteta now has at least two players for every position, and they all perform in the same manner regardless of who is on the team sheet.

Although Leicester had their chances, the Gunners dominated the contest. When Trossard scored after 28 minutes, they thought they had taken the lead. Ward deflected Saka’s inswinging corner as far as Xhaka, who played the ball back to the Belgian, who found the top corner.

In any case, Trossard went on to set up Martinelli for Arsenal’s only goal of the game in the second half. Martinelli’s strike came as a welcome comfort after a shaky start in the first half. He had a number of opportunities in the first half. His strike has kept Arsenal’s chances of winning the English Premier League intact. Martinelli was one of the performers who stood out in the second half.

Arsenal now lead the standings with 57 points after defeating Leicester City. They continue to fight hard to capture the title.

