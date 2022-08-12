Brendan Rodgers sounds like a worried man ahead of Arsenal clash

Arsenal are preparing to play in front of their own fans in their second game of the season against Leicester, and hoping to add another three points against a team that could only manage a draw against Brentford in their opening match.

The Foxes have not had a very profitable transfer window, and Brendan Rodgers has been seeing Arsenal bring in some amazing additions that have improved Arteta’s team beyond recognition.

Rodgers told the Metro: ‘Arsenal have gone to a new level with the three players who have come into the team,’

Saliba is a talented player, he’s gone away and got really good experience and you see him, he’s quick, he can dominate. He’s a fantastic addition and gives them presence at the back.

‘The two guys coming in from Man City have made a difference. They’re coming from a world-class environment. Jesus is a world-class striker.

‘You see his hunger and desire. It will elevate other players. Zinchenko can play in a couple of positions to the very highest level.

‘They have given the squad the confidence and has given Mikel the tools to play how he really wants to play.’

Rodgers is right to be worried as his side couldn’t beat Arsenal last year without the new addition. In fact Arsenal have won the last three meetings with Leicester, and with the Emirates crowd behind them, I am fairly confident that we will make it four tomorrow!

