Brendan Rodgers talks about the Tierney to Celtic rumours

Brendan Rodgers has found himself addressing the rumours that are connecting Kieran Tierney with a potential return to Celtic during this transfer window.

The defender’s standing at Arsenal has diminished following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko, with instances where he has even been placed behind Takehiro Tomiyasu on the bench.

When Tierney initially moved to the Emirates, he was regarded as one of the premier left-backs in the league. His recent slide down the pecking order has led to frustration in his career progression.

Consequently, speculations have arisen suggesting that Tierney might depart Arsenal during this transfer window. Although Newcastle United initially appeared to be leading the pursuit for his signature, Celtic has now entered the race, and there have also been discussions of a potential loan move to Real Sociedad.

Amidst these swirling speculations, Brendan Rodgers, manager of Celtic, has stepped forward to address the rumours linking his former player to the club.

Rodgers said, as quoted by the Daily Record:

“I don’t speak on what ifs. There is speculation about many players coming into here. Naturally, there’s a link and association with Kieran because of his past here.

“There is nothing to add to that. I want to add to the squad and if we can strengthen that over the next couple of weeks, I will be happy with that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney needs to leave if he wants to save his career because it does not get better for him at the Emirates.

Because Tomi can play his role makes it easier for him to be overlooked in more matches and he probably should consider finding a new home.

