Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has praised Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after his recent performance against his side, describing him as the best English goalkeeper.

The former Sheffield United shot-stopper has been amazing all season, quickly establishing himself as the club’s first-choice ahead of Bernd Leno, and he is now performing as well as the best goalkeepers in the division, helping his side up to fourth in the table at present also.

Rodgers was seen on the touchlines saying ‘wow’ after one of his saves on Sunday, and he admitted after the match that he believes Ramsdale is now the best England has at present.

“For me he’s the best English keeper at the moment. I think he’s top,” he told Sky Sports reporters.

“His progression since he came to Arsenal, he’s playing for a huge club, different expectation with how to play football, I think he’s dealt with that really well.

“It looks like he’s come into the club here, he’s playing now with a calmness. We saw him earlier this season and he was jumping about, but now he’s got a really nice calmness to his game.

“He plays well with his feet, he makes saves, his save from Barnes looked in all the way, that was a great save and it kept Arsenal in front.”

We’ve been in awe of Ramsdale all season. From his leadership, his organisation of those around him, his passion, let alone his amazing shot-stopping ability and his pinpoint long-range passing on top of that. He simply appears to be the full package, playing well beyond his 23 years of age.

Will Arsenal have to fend off interest for Ramsdale in the coming windows? Is there any debate about who England’s number one should be?

Patrick

