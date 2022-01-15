Brendan Rodgers gives Arsenal hope in Tielemans pursuit

Rodgers gives hint regarding Tielemans future

Despite Arsenal looking likely to sign Juventus’ Arthur Melo, he does not appear to be in the club’s long-term thinking.

Several names have been thrown in the ring, which the Gunners will be willing to pursue in the summer transfer window.

Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes is a name which has constantly cropped up. While Leicester’s Youri Tielemans, Palmeiras’ Danilo and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz have also made the news.

But it is the Leicester man who has caught the eyes of the Gunners faithful. And you cannot blame them for it.

Tielemans & Partey in the pivot. Ødegaard/ESR ahead of them. Sounds good to me. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) January 12, 2022

The Belgian international has been one of the standout performers at the King Power Stadium, since his £40.50m move from French outfit Monaco in 2019.

He has gone onto play an impressive 131 games for the Foxes scoring a commending 23 goals and assisting 22 times. Which are very good numbers considering he plays as a central midfielder.

Manager Brendan Rodgers was asked about the contractual situation of the 24-year-old, after Goal reported that the Arsenal hierarchy have already held talks with the player’s representatives.

The former Liverpool boss admitted that a move away from Leicester might be on the cards this summer.

According to @JacobsBen, Mikel Arteta admires Youri Tielemans, & #Arsenal have tried to sign him before when he was at Monaco. Tielemans turned that move down because he was worried about game-time. pic.twitter.com/HxWyYiWEDS — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) January 12, 2022

“Youri is at an age and at a stage in his contract where he has to ensure he looks at every option.

He continued, “I would love it to be here at Leicester, that is natural, but I understand it’s a very short career.”

That will be music to the ears of the Arsenal fans. Even though it does not totally imply that he will make a switch to the Emirates Stadium. Regardless, that likelihood is now certainly more probable.

Writer’s opinion: At 24 years, if we acquire the services of Tielemans, we will benefit for a number of years. As a central midfielder, he still has a few years left to reach his peak.

Maddison seeing the Youri Tielemans to Arsenal rumours pic.twitter.com/2XY3J2N4uT — Kimonski (@officiialex) January 12, 2022

Mikel Arteta would certainly be licking his lips at the prospect of seeing the Belgian international develop into a world-class player under his tutelage.

With Thomas Partey and Tielemans, Arsenal’s midfield will get more mobile and difficult to contain. The addition of the Belgian can unlock a lot of potential of the current young Gunners squad Arteta has at his disposal.

On top of it, the 24-year-old won’t be extraordinarily expensive due to just 18 months left on his current deal. He also has a lot of experience playing in England and that would only benefit the Gunners.

Yash Bisht