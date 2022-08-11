Brendan Rogers wants Tielemans future sorted “He doesn’t want anything to drag on”

Just about the whole of the transfer window has been filled up with column inches about Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, and the links saying that Arsenal are the main suitors for the Belgian international, in fact there have hardly been any rumours linking him with any other club at all.

The player himself has been very quiet on the rumours, which is very normal for Arsenal transfer targets, and it could be simply that Mikel Arteta has agreed with him that he will have to be patient until the Gunners have made enough sales to help pay for the midfielder, or Arsenal are trying to get him for the cheapest possible price on Deadline Day.

But, after listening to Brendan Rodgers talking about a chat he had with Tielemans, there is definitely something going on, and Rodgers admitted that he was’t sure whether he should play Tielemans in the Foxes opening game against Brentford last weekend. “Of course, it is in the back of the mind, that sort of what-if scenario,” the Leicester boss told the Evening Standard. “But I know he doesn’t want anything to drag on, either.

“The conversation was really good, really open, really honest and we both know where it’s at. He’s here, and he gets that respect, and we continue to work with him until I’m told otherwise.”

The report also says that the price for Tielemans is as low as £25m, and all Arsenal fans know that another top midfielder is needed to help us through the glut of games this season, so why on Earth is it being delayed this long?

My bet is Arteta’s likes the attention of the Deadline Day action, and will wait until the very last minute. We don’t really need him until the Europa League starts in September, do we?

——————————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…