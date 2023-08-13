Brentford boss confirms imminent Arsenal transfer

Manager confirms player’s move to Arsenal is imminent

Brentford’s head coach, Thomas Frank, has revealed that he expects the transfer of David Raya to Arsenal to be finalized very soon. The Spanish internatinal has been a subject of ongoing speculation for several weeks, and Frank’s recent comments seem to indicate an end of a saga that transpired very fast.

The anticipation surrounding Raya’s move intensified after it was disclosed that he would not be included in Brentford’s squad for their upcoming match. Instead, the goalkeeping responsibilities will be entrusted to Mark Flekken, who was acquired from SC Freiburg earlier this summer.

David Raya’s family enjoying the Emirates stadium yesterday. Announcement imminent. pic.twitter.com/o0b8eEff8q — Gilles 🇳🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_Grimanditweets) August 13, 2023

The Danish tactician shed light on the situation, stating, “I expect the deal will be completed with Arsenal. He’s not here at the moment and won’t be involved on Sunday.” This implies that the deal is close to reaching its conclusion, although specific details regarding the timeframe remain undisclosed.

The story of Raya’s potential move to the Emirates Stadium had its roots in May, as Frank acknowledged that the player was available for transfer at a price of £40 million after Brentford’s final game of the 2022-23 season. The deal in question is reported to involve a season-long loan agreement worth £3 million, with an option for Arsenal to make the move permanent for £27 million ($34 million).

David Raya in the UCL nights at the carpet swinging long passes to Martinelli.pic.twitter.com/IfMdytiJRI — TheRiceRole (@TheRiceRole) August 8, 2023

That puts the Gunners in a very strong position, because if they decide against making a permanent move for the 27-year-old next summer, they can easily do so. Same can be said about making the deal a permanent one too.

As the transfer window continues to unfold, the club’s faithful will eagerly await official confirmation of David Raya’s switch to Arsenal, marking a potential transformation in the Gunners’ goalkeeping departments.

Even though history has told us that having two Number 1 goalkeepers at your disposal hardly work, if Arteta can maintain a healthy competition between the two somehow, the club will be the real winner.

Writer – Yash Bisht

