Brentford boss expects his team “to defend with our lives” against Arsenal

Brentford are coming to the Emirates in the hope of completing a very unlikely double over Arsenal in their very first season in the Premier League, but after their very promising start, they are now hovering above the relegation zone after only gaining one point from their last six Premier League fixtures.

That one point was gained last week in a 0-0 home draw against Crystal Palace, and with their talismanic striker Ivan Toney out injured, the Bees manager Thomas Frank is very worried about Arsenal’s attacking threat and expects his side “to defend with our lives” against the Gunners to try and salvage something from the game.

This is what Frank had to say on the official Bees website: “After a little bit of a tough start to the season for various reasons, they have done unbelievably well. They are indeed fighting for a top four and are in good form. Arsenal want to do everything they can to prove it was a slip from them against us, we need to do everything we can to perform well and to try to get three points. We believe that we can do that in every game. If we continue to put the consistent performances out there, then hopefully the margins drop for us, and we could make a remarkable win.

“We need to defend well in a low block, when we have to, and there will be spells where we will have to defend with our lives. I hope we are brave to play a bit more in spells. Arsenal have changed a few bits in the way they build up. In that way we need to change small bits.

“Looking from the outside their performances look more consistent and their culture looks stronger and stronger. They are a team that works harder for each other and that is paying off. They are playing their younger, top talents, who are growing because they are playing with the right players around them. Everything is building and growing in the right direction. They have consistency in their performances which means a lot when it comes to getting points and competing for the top four.”

Well, he certainly has heaped lots of praise on Arteta’s young side there, and he doesn’t sound very confident of being able to stop us scoring. We just have to hope our front line can get through what sounds like a very packed Brentford defence!

