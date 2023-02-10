Brentford boss has plans to inflict another loss on Arsenal says Raya

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has revealed they trust their manager Thomas Frank to come up with a good plan to beat Arsenal.

The Bees have earned a reputation for being giant killers since they returned to the Premier League and have already beaten Liverpool and Manchester City this term.

Arsenal heads into the game on the back of a defeat at Everton and cannot afford back-to-back losses, with Manchester City following them closely.

However, Mikel Arteta’s men will face a very confident Brentford side and Raya said to Marca:

“We have, on the coach’s side, a different way of playing against teams that, on paper, are a bit superior.

“We have our tactics and the way we play, and Frank has us apply them in a way that we can take advantage of. And it’s shown on the pitch in these games against the ‘Big Six’ with the results we’ve got.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The game against Brentford will be tough and in our recent fixtures against them, the Bees have shown they are a tough nut to crack.

Hopefully, we can get the win we want at the end of the fixture, but our guys must be prepared for a very tough fixture against a side that is physical and can run.

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…