Brentford boss doubts that Arsenal target will be sold at a bargain price

Arsenal are reportedly looking to strengthen their attack with a summer move for a top No. 9.

A lot of top strikers have been linked with a move to Emirates Stadium. Brentford striker Ivan Toney is among these transfer targets.

In the months leading up to the winter transfer window, the Gunners were reportedly going to sign the Englishman to bolster their squad midseason. That agreement fell through because Arsenal reportedly refused to pay more than £100 million for the 28-year-old.

With the agreement for Toney failing to materialise, most who anticipated his move anticipated it would be closed in the summer.

Well, as the summer approaches and the Gunners compete for league and Champions League success, there has been an interesting update on the Gunners’ transfer ties to Toney.

According to reports from Germany, he could be available for between £30 and £40 million. This price drop has left many Gooner Toney supporters enthusiastic about his move. And they should be pleased that his deal might now be affordable. Thomas Frank, the manager of Brentford, has refuted the notion that Toney’s swoop would be so inexpensive. According to the Evening Standard, he informed Toney’s suitors that they would have to pay a large sum of money if they wanted to sign him.

“Normally I don’t go into these price labels, but I would say that’s very cheap for a 20-goal goalscorer in the Premier League,” said the Brentford boss.

Based on Frank’s comments, I believe Toney will not come cheap. Given that Toney is already a striker and that Football London reported that Arsenal is opposed to signing him because they want a young, top striker, do these comments further diminish the Englishman’s chances of ever joining Arteta’s project and having a “nice kick about with the boys”?

Daniel O

