Brentford boss says Saliba was Arsenal missing link and compares us to Klopp’s early Liverpool side

Anyone who cannot appreciate Arsenal’s brilliant work this season must be very hard to impress. Even after their defeat to Everton, Arsenal remain the real deal in the Premier League.

This season, Arteta transformed Arsenal from a “top-four bottler” to a team capable of winning the 2022–23 season. Many Arsenal fans are impressed with whatever is cooking at the Emirates, but many outsiders wonder, “How did they get there?” Brentford manager Thomas Frank believes he knows what has caused Arteta’s project to succeed.

“I think it’s big credit to Arsenal”, said Frank when asked about how better transformed Arsenal have been this season. “I think maybe it was Saliba who came back this summer [from his loan with Marseille].

“He was maybe the missing link. With Zinchenko and Jesus, I think that was three important players.”

However, it is not just the 2022 summer recruits who brought the improvement; those who were already at the club and stepped up their games have also been key to the improvement.

“With that, Martinelli, Saka, and also Odegaard, even that he is a little bit more experienced. You know, they are a year older, one more year in that culture, that group, that style of play,” adds Frank.

“And it is all just clicking. It is almost like Liverpool. I don’t know what position they finished before they became champions, but that season they became champions, wasn’t that the season where Van Dijk and Alisson came? More or less.

“So just two missing links, and then, “Boom!” that completed the jigsaw. That’s just perfect. Maybe it’s a little bit the same here.”

Looking at the current Arsenal team, they are stronger, better, and full of quality, so the question at the moment is, “How close is Arteta to unveiling his dream team?”

Given the speculation surrounding Arsenal’s pursuit of another midfielder and a right back in the aftermath of these deals, we could be talking about Arteta’s dream team very shortly.

Sam P

————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – JUSTARSENAL SHOW – A first ever video from ADMIN PAT talking about the changes needed for tomorrow’s game with Brentford. It’s a test, it’s short, it’s raw without any editing, and I WILL get better lol, but let me know your first impressions please…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids