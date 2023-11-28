Brentford chief discusses interest in Ivan Toney as Arsenal plots a move

Arsenal is keen on Ivan Toney, but a Brentford director insists they have not received an offer for the striker.

Chelsea is believed to be Arsenal’s main competitor for the striker’s signature, with both London clubs looking to improve their goal return.

Toney has been terrific for the Bees since his goals helped them gain promotion to the Premier League.

He could have left in the summer but was handed a ban for betting-related offenses.

He is still banned but will be back for the second half of the season, with reports suggesting he could leave the GTech Community stadium in the new year.

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly working on a deal for him, but Brentford director Phil Giles insists they have not received an offer for his signature.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I’ve never had one phone call in three-and-a-half years about Ivan Toney, in terms of interest in buying him.

“If my phone rings between now and then, I’ll see what’s happening. But I’m really not focused on that at all.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney has been out of action for some time and it makes no sense to move for him now.

We have to wait and see how he performs in the campaign’s second half before making an approach.

