Brentford director makes an admission that Arsenal will love over Ivan Toney

Brentford director Lee Dykes has acknowledged that Ivan Toney could depart the club soon, given the interest from Arsenal and other prominent Premier League teams.

Toney stands out as Arsenal’s primary transfer target, and the English striker is attracting attention from some of the top clubs in the country.

The Gunners appear to be an attractive destination for the Brentford striker, with numerous reports suggesting that Toney is keen on joining them in the upcoming month.

This development is positive for Mikel Arteta’s side, and Brentford seems receptive to the potential transfer.

Dykes discussed the possible sale of the striker, acknowledging that Toney may soon leave, contingent upon a satisfactory transfer fee.

He told the Brentford Media:

“There should be interest, and maybe the time comes very shortly that Ivan moves on to another club.

“But they will have to pay a decent transfer fee to acquire his services because he is some talent.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney is one of the finest strikers around and we will improve our squad significantly if we add him to our group.

The striker also seems keen on joining us, which is great for us as a team.

But it does not mean it will be easy for us to add him to our squad.

