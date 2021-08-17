Brentford game was nearly postponed due to illness of Arsenal players

Arsenal’s opener against Brentford was “very close” to being postponed

In a shocking revelation, just a few days after Arsenal lost to newly promoted Brentford, it has been stated that the match was close to being postponed due to a Covid scare.

The visitor camp at Brentford Community Stadium realized that they had few members who were showing symptoms of illness. This forced everybody involved to get tested before their Premier League clash against the Bees, to ensure whether the match can go ahead as planned or not.

Luckily (not for Arsenal fans) it did go ahead and Brentford outplayed Mikel Arteta’s men in an astounding fashion.

The recent report of coronavirus scare is a warning sign to the Premier League that the pandemic still has not disappeared into thin air.

The British government has removed every restriction there was in place before and that might lead to a rise in coronavirus cases, naturally.

The Premier League teams, however, are still ordered to follow the social distancing norms, to protect the players from contracting the virus.

There is a clear loophole in the system and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette’s absence from the Brentford game as well as the upcoming Chelsea game has made some Arsenal fans think.

While some supporters have come up with their own theories, the most likely outcome is that they have Covid. Otherwise, how could reports confidently say that they will miss the game against Blues at the Emirates, when that match is nine days later than the Brentford one?

Stranger things have happened since Mikel Arteta took over as head-coach in December 2019. Arteta has not won any individual manager award, but he might nick the tag of “the most unluckiest manager of the century.”

Yash Bisht