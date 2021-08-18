Brentford is just the beginning Arsenal tipped to implode in their next two matches

Arsenal couldn’t have started their campaign in a worse possible manner than losing to Premier League new boys, Brentford on Friday.
After all the buzz around their new signings, the Gunners were expected to beat the Bees in their league opener, at least.
They could hardly have asked for an easier opening fixture than that game, especially with their next two league matches coming against Chelsea and Manchester City.
That loss against Brentford shows they are not yet prepared for the challenge ahead as they look to break back into the top four.
Arsenal fan columnist for The Sun, Mark Irwin, claims that their loss against the Bees is not a big surprise because they have been on the decline for the last few years.
He insists they are not in crisis just yet, but the results from their matches against Chelsea and Man City will expose them once again.
Irwin writes on Sun Sports: “ Arsenal settled for average a very long time ago.
“Arteta will argue otherwise. But it has reached the point where he can no longer give an honest answer to his critics because the truth would be too brutal and too damaging for the club to stomach.
“Their level could be crudely exposed again in their next two Premier League matches — against Chelsea on Sunday and champions Manchester City a week later.
“Arteta cannot admit that, yes, the club’s transfer policy has been a disaster for the past five years.
“Nor can he confirm he did not fancy most of the overpaid but underachieving players he inherited from Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery.
“Which is why his claims that he is looking forward to having a sell-out crowd back at the Emirates should be taken with a massive pinch of salt.
“Because if his team perform as poorly against European champions Chelsea as they did at newly promoted Brentford last Friday, there will be nowhere to hide from the wrath of the fans.”
Mikel Arteta knows he can only have so many excuses and this will be an important season for his Arsenal future.
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
The thought of Lukaku playing against us is already giving me nightmares.
👍 Me too, Siamois… but in football anything can happen; underdogs can have their day! 🙂
Hold your heart.
We’ve been beaten 8 : 2, etc and yet made top four, remember? Fabregas left followed by Nasri and others.
It wasn’t the end.
Pundits then said their bit,. They are still saying now. It all depends on what understanding you have of the game of success.
Chelsea might beat us or they may well lose, which I’m beginning to think they just might. They are confident, maybe bothering on over confident.
Enjoy the match no matter what.
It’s going to be a tough couple of weeks, that’s for sure! But so long as the fans stick behind the team and none of the moaners start organising a Gooner mass suicide, things should improve a lot before Xmas. Lots of good young players at Arsenal now, and it will start working. Could really do with a decent new striker before the window closes though.
I think people are reading too much meaning into the first match of the season. I don’t want to give excuse on behalf of the team for the players that were not available.
Let’s give these guys time.
Yes they started on the wrong foot but the reality of that game could give them the wake up call to avoid complacency in other matches.
Mr I, haha can you name a team today in the EPL that we can go into a match confident of 70/30% win? Give me one team.
Gone are the days when Arsenal loosing was big news. We are less than average looking at EPL present standards.
Are you even serious. How would the fans be contented with the out right mediocrity we are being treated to.
We’ve had all preseason to iron out last seasons problems yet we go buy a defender for 50M who we never needed.Then we start the season without a back up goalie,& with an underage C.F who has never kicked a ball in the EPL?Give the fans a break.
Another positive headline.
I have always wanted Arsenal to win every game even though I know it isn’t possible. To me defeat is part of the game so I don’t lose it any time we lose. What irks most in our defeats under Arteta was the manner we lose. It there parameters to gauge woeful every defeats is, without any doubt ours will below the rank. I have keep my cool before season began to see what Arteta will serves us now that it looks the same dour dishes as last 18 months I want him out before our situation becomes I redeemable
Arteta must play Lacca &Auba as long as they are still Arsenal players.
The season is underway and it is not the time to kid around with the team.