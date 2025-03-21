Brentford is preparing a record deal to fight off Arsenal’s interest in their star

Brentford is preparing a record deal to ward off Arsenal’s interest in their star forward, Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroon international has been one of the standout attackers in the Premier League this season, making him a highly sought-after player. His excellent performances have caught the attention of several top clubs, including Arsenal.

Mbeumo’s contributions have been crucial for Brentford, and it seems that this could be his final season with the Bees, as they are aware of his rising value. Despite their efforts to keep him, Brentford faces a difficult challenge as top clubs, particularly Arsenal, are showing strong interest. Arsenal has been tracking Mbeumo for quite some time and views him as an ideal addition to their squad. Most Arsenal fans believe that Mbeumo could serve as a valuable alternative to Bukayo Saka, further enhancing their attacking options.

As Mbeumo’s contract nears its end, with just one year left at the GTech Stadium, Brentford is making significant efforts to retain him. According to a report on Football Insider, the Bees are even considering breaking their salary structure in order to offer Mbeumo an attractive deal to keep him at the club for at least another season. This move highlights how highly Brentford values him, recognising that losing a player of his calibre would be a substantial blow to their squad.

Mbeumo has enjoyed an impressive campaign, and his form has made it clear that he could thrive in a top-six team like Arsenal. While he may not be an immediate starter at the Emirates, Mbeumo would undoubtedly provide a strong and versatile option compared to some of Arsenal’s current attacking players. With his proven ability in the Premier League, he could make a meaningful contribution to the Gunners’ forward line.

In conclusion, Arsenal’s interest in Mbeumo is understandable given his performances this season, but Brentford is determined to keep their star player by offering him a lucrative deal to stay.

