Brentford makes a decision on future of Ivan Toney ahead of transfer window

Ivan Toney is reportedly eager to change clubs once he returns from his betting ban in the second half of this season. Arsenal has expressed serious interest in acquiring the striker, with fans and pundits believing that Toney could be the final piece needed for success at the Emirates, potentially propelling Arsenal to championship contention by the summer.

Despite Arsenal’s interest, Brentford is reportedly reluctant to part ways with him in the middle of the season. The absence of their talisman has impacted Brentford’s performance, leading to inconsistencies and they do not want that to continue.

According to a report on Mirror Football, Brentford is keen on retaining Toney until the end of the season. They believe that Toney’s goals could be crucial in preventing a disappointing season, and the club prefers that he stays with them and considers a move in the summer instead.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is very hard to sign a top player in January and we are not surprised by Brentford’s stance.

He is their main man and will be influential in the position that they will finish the league season.

We probably should wait until the end of the campaign to get our man or sign an alternative striker in January.

