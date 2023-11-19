Brentford makes an Ivan Toney decision that Arsenal will love

Arsenal is reportedly interested in acquiring Brentford striker Ivan Toney as he nears a return to football action.

Toney has earned recognition as one of the top strikers in the Premier League since helping Brentford secure promotion to the English top flight. Despite the possibility of leaving last summer, he faced a ban for betting offences, causing him to miss the first half of this season.

Arsenal is keen on adding Toney to their squad to address their goalscoring issues, with the striker high on their list of potential targets. A report from The Sun suggests that Brentford has identified Santiago Castro, a 19-year-old striker from Velez Sarsfield, as a replacement for Toney.

Brentford is reportedly pursuing an ambitious move for Castro, who is also attracting interest from several top clubs in Europe. The club sees Castro as an ideal replacement for Toney and is open to selling Toney if they can secure the young Argentine striker.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney is one of the finest strikers on our shopping list, and we will score more goals if we add him to our group.

But we must wait for Brentford to be prepared for the sale. Otherwise, he will cost too much.

