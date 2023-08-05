Brentford may accept below their asking price for Raya

In recent weeks, Brentford has been resolute in their stance, demanding £40m for the sale of David Raya. This hefty price tag was one of the contributing factors that led to the collapse of his potential move to Bayern Munich and Tottenham.

Now, Arsenal is eager to secure the transfer and acquire Raya, but they find themselves in a challenging position due to the high asking price. The Gunners are determined to make the deal happen, despite the obstacles.

However, there is some hope for the Gunners. According to a report in the Daily Mail, Arsenal may be able to finalise the transfer at a reduced price of £30m. Although this amount is more than Arsenal’s initial offer, it falls short of Brentford’s initial demand. Nevertheless, the report suggests that this revised offer could be sufficient to reach an agreement and complete the deal for David Raya.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brentford wants big money for Raya and we can understand this, considering how inflated the transfer market is and the performance of the Spanish goalie in the last few seasons.

As one of the best players in his position in England, we expect him to improve our squad, so he is probably worth that much.

£30m is a lot of money, but if he wins the competition with Ramsdale and helps us to win some trophies, it would be worth it.

