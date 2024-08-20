Brentford reduces Ivan Toney’s asking price by £25m as they look to sell him

Brentford is looking to offload Ivan Toney in the final days of the transfer window and has reduced their asking price by £25 million.

The Bees had hoped that Arsenal and other clubs, who have long tracked the striker, would intensify their interest.

This could have sparked a bidding war that would have helped them achieve their previous valuation of £70 million for Toney.

The striker was also keen on a move to Arsenal and appeared to be following the Gunners closely.

However, with just about ten days remaining in the transfer window, it now seems likely that Toney will be heading out of England instead.

According to The Sun, Brentford is not concerned about his destination and is now willing to sell him for £45 million.

He is expected to secure a move in the coming days, with Chelsea also interested and a club from Saudi Arabia pushing hard to convince him to join them.

If Arsenal still consider him a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s squad, they need to act quickly to secure his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney is a fine striker, but he does not seem to fit our plans, and his age means he cannot offer us the long-term value that we consider important when making signings.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.