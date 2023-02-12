Brentford Review – Arsenal are not just on a blip and something’s got to change

Well it hasn’t just been a blip after all... by Konstantin

Well lovely Arsenal people, it’s another pathetic performance and I’m worried. These kind of performances will not get us anywhere. Slow on the ball, outmuscled in challenges, second to every ball. A few things really sting me more than the result.

First of all is the manager. We’ve suffered a lot in the last 10 years from player favoritism and it hurt us again. Zinny was awful today, but Arteta doesn’t like Tierney, but this was a game where his directness and pace could’ve been useful. Ben White was poor on the other side as well.

We could’ve brought Tommy on, not least to help with the fact that we lost every aerial duel, but also to help out Saka, who, just like Martinelli was constantly doubled on. I am repeating myself but you can’t win the league with 11 players.

Then again Vieira came late on and that cross in the last kick of the game showed why he isn’t coming on more. Since he came on, we had 3 players sitting on the left wing – Trossard, Zinny and him, and nobody in the box. Not that we have a target man like Giroud to lump balls into.

Which brings me onto Eddie. Another of Arteta’s favourites. Here’s the problem with going cheap. He is a nice footballer, has a lovely turn and will score if you give it to him on a plate, but in games like these, Jesus has the ability to take on a player alone and create something. We needed a striker, we didn’t buy one and we’re paying the price.

Then here’s the most painful thing. We still took the lead, then got beat for 4 headers in our box, none of which were contested even. This is unacceptable at any level of football.

Tottenham bailed us out last week by beating City, but they will smash Villa this time 100%. And we deserve it. Maybe these players just don’t have what it takes. I remember back in Fergie days how United struggled in such games, but always found a way to win them. I don’t see it with his team.

We bottled a 4 point advantage with 3 games left to play CL. The league title is awarded in May, not January. Suddenly City is a must win game, but I no longer think we will win that game.

We’ll see in 3 days time, I just hope the manager and the players have a hard look at themselves.

Konstantin

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH Mikel Arteta complain about the referee and the fixture list, but praises Brentford..…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids