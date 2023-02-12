Brentford Review – Arsenal are not just on a blip and something’s got to change

Well it hasn’t just been a blip after all... by Konstantin
Well lovely Arsenal people, it’s another pathetic performance and I’m worried. These kind of performances will not get us anywhere. Slow on the ball, outmuscled in challenges, second to every ball. A few things really sting me more than the result.
First of all is the manager. We’ve suffered a lot in the last 10 years from player favoritism and it hurt us again. Zinny was awful today, but Arteta doesn’t like Tierney, but this was a game where his directness and pace could’ve been useful. Ben White was poor on the other side as well.
We could’ve brought Tommy on, not least to help with the fact that we lost every aerial duel, but also to help out Saka, who, just like Martinelli was constantly doubled on. I am repeating myself but you can’t win the league with 11 players.
Then again Vieira came late on and that cross in the last kick of the game showed why he isn’t coming on more. Since he came on, we had 3 players sitting on the left wing – Trossard, Zinny and him, and nobody in the box. Not that we have a target man like Giroud to lump balls into.
Which brings me onto Eddie. Another of Arteta’s favourites. Here’s the problem with going cheap. He is a nice footballer, has a lovely turn and will score if you give it to him on a plate, but in games like these, Jesus has the ability to take on a player alone and create something. We needed a striker, we didn’t buy one and we’re paying the price.
Then here’s the most painful thing. We still took the lead, then got beat for 4 headers in our box, none of which were contested even. This is unacceptable at any level of football.
Tottenham bailed us out last week by beating City, but they will smash Villa this time 100%. And we deserve it. Maybe these players just don’t have what it takes. I remember back in Fergie days how United struggled in such games, but always found a way to win them. I don’t see it with his team.
We bottled a 4 point advantage with 3 games left to play CL. The league title is awarded in May, not January. Suddenly City is a must win game, but I no longer think we will win that game.
We’ll see in 3 days time, I just hope the manager and the players have a hard look at themselves.
Konstantin
I agree with everything except when you say city is a must win. We must not lose, but a draw is still fine at this point. We do need to pick it up, though, and I agree that means changes in personnel. I don’t think it’s much, but I’m still remembering arteta sticking with auba for half a season before changing it two years in a row, and I’m worried he’s going to wait too long before changing it up again.
Nothing against any of the players who started yesterday – they’ve been great all season, but it’s clear we need to freshen it up.
Konstantin.
You don’t go out and buy another Gabriel Jesus.
We do not have the right to win all the games, let us learn to manage our pains and expectations, we are grown ups!
You have to give credit to the opposition sometimes, Brentford are unbeaten in ten games for a reason.
I agree on Arteta, he needs to work out how to play these kind of games, there is no need to go overboard with the criticisms, we just have to keep supporting the team and hope we turn it around quickly. Coyg!
This. Agree 100% Goonerboy.
Agree re Jesus, we need him back pronto.
But the Man Utd you compare us to got the benefit of decisions, we get the opposite. In the Shearer thread I posted the 3 big VAR decisions costing us 7 points this season – with nothing at all coming back the other way iirc.
And when you look at teams who’re allowed to kick our players to bits… it’s the exact opposite of Man Utd back then when they had “Fergie time” etc.
Yesterday should’ve been a tough game that ended 1-0 to Arsenal.
Brentford beat City. And they are on a good run. That should tell about the type of opposition they are .
On the positive side, I saw a lot of switches in positions by our players yesterday which is a commendable risk from them. And it shows they wanted to win the game badly. Saka, Martinelli, Nkettia, Xhaka, Odegaard and Zichenko were swapping positions from left and right. They gave their best.
The negative I saw was slow passes forward from deep when we break. We allowed opponents to recover on time. Partey, Zichenko, Gabriel and Saliba should take risk with long passes. If I were Arteta, I would bring on Joginho instead of Viera because of his ability to make long range passes. Ben White should learn to find spaces to shoot from the edge of the box since opposition defense like to follow Saka.
We need help from the bench. Only Trossard threatens opposition when he comes in. Viera was largely unavailable.
I trust the team.
We’ve definitely lost form but looking how United drew midweek, Newcastle drew and Spurs lost, it seems its inevitable for all teams. Let’s hope for more draws today!
We've definitely lost form but looking how United drew midweek, Newcastle drew and Spurs lost, it seems its inevitable for all teams. Let's hope for more draws today!

If city wins the next 2 games they're on top, we're finished!