Brentford sends a message to Arsenal over Bryan Mbeumo

Bryan Mbeumo is reportedly on Arsenal’s list of potential signings for the end of this season.

The Brentford forward has been in excellent form for the Bees in the Premier League over the past few seasons.

This term, Mbeumo has started brilliantly, attracting attention from several top Premier League clubs.

While Arsenal already boasts some of the best wingers in England, they are still exploring options to strengthen that area of their squad.

The Gunners find Mbeumo an intriguing prospect and are now considering adding him to their squad for the 2025/2026 season.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been tracking the Brentford star and may consider making a move in January, similar to how they signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton in 2023.

However, according to a report from Football Insider, any January move for Mbeumo will likely be rejected.

Brentford, who are aware that Mbeumo will eventually leave, are unwilling to sell him in January after already losing Ivan Toney.

This means Arsenal may have to wait until the summer of 2025 or look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.

Mbeumo is a fine talent who has proven good enough for the Premier League, so he might be a fine alternative to Bukayo Saka.

