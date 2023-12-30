Brentford set to spoil Arsenal’s transfer plans because of poor form

Arsenal’s pursuit of Ivan Toney in the January transfer window could face a setback as the striker nears a return to action with Brentford.

Toney is among the strikers that Arsenal is considering signing to bolster their squad and enhance their chances of winning the league.

While Brentford performed well in Toney’s absence at the start of the season, their recent poor form has them battling relegation. As a result, the club is reportedly eager for Toney’s return to help salvage their season.

According to a report from The Sun, due to Brentford’s reliance on Toney to improve their fortunes, they are unlikely to approve a move for the star striker in the January transfer window. This suggests that Arsenal may need to wait until the end of the season to pursue the signing of one of the Premier League’s top goal-scorers.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It will be hard for Brentford to lose such an important goalscorer when they know they need goals.

The Bees are struggling to maintain their Premier League status and would be eager to keep all their best men to make it easier for them to survive.

