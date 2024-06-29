Brentford set to steal a march on Arsenal and seal £35million deal

Arsenal has reportedly lost out in the race for Leeds United teenager Archie Gray, as he closes in on a move to Brentford. Over the past few weeks, Gray has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Tottenham, and Chelsea. One of these London clubs was expected to secure his signature.

However, these clubs have been preoccupied with other transfer discussions, intending to pursue Gray later in the transfer window. This delay has proven costly, as The Sun reports that Gray is now set to undergo a medical at Brentford.

The Bees have agreed to pay £35 million for the young talent, and the deal is expected to be finalised over the weekend.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gray did well last season, and we knew it was a matter of time before he changed clubs, so this is not a surprise.

It is a good move for him and probably for us also because he can now prove he can play in the Premier League, and we can sign him in the future as a more-developed player.

If he had signed for a bigger Premier League club, we would not have had any hope of signing him.

