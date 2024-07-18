Brentford slash Toney asking price, will Arsenal reignite their interest?

Ivan Toney has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time, but the Gunners have cooled their interest in the Brentford striker over the last few months.

He could have joined them in the summer of 2023 if he had not been banned, and he now has just a year left on his contract at Brentford.

The Bees know he wants to depart, and they want him to leave this summer to make some good money. However, it is not so easy for them to ship him out.

There has been a surprising shortage of suitors, prompting the Bees to lower their demands to create some movement.

A report in The Sun claims Brentford is now ready to accept less than £50 million for his signature.

They had previously wanted almost £100 million to sell the striker but will now accept significantly less to make the move happen.

This could lead Arsenal to return to the race after missing out on Benjamin Sesko, but Mikel Arteta’s side is no longer in a hurry to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney remains a good striker, but he needs to prove his worth again after missing much of last season due to a ban.

He does not seem to be in fashion for us again, and we can understand that, after all, there are so many other strikers to sign.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…