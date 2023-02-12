Brentford star admits they tried to stop fantastic Arsenal man

Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard admits they had to specifically deal with Arsenal’s best players to get a result when both clubs met yesterday.

The Bees were one of the clubs who have beaten top sides in this campaign and headed into the game with confidence and a game plan they believed would not fail.

Arsenal has so many talented players in their ranks now and some individual brilliance helps the team to achieve success on the pitch.

The Bees worked hard on stopping Mikel Arteta’s best men and it worked, with Norgaard revealing this after the game.

The Dane said to the Brentford website:

“Of course, it’s sticking to our defensive principles and forcing it outside and trying to double up.

“Especially on players like Martinelli and Saka, we know how good they are when they get the ball wide. And then see if we could shut down Odegaard as much as possible, he’s a fantastic player and he also showed today some of the skills that he has.

“But I think in general, we played a really good game and I know that sometimes from the outside it looks like we are under pressure the whole time, but we feel very comfortable and very solid in that low-block.”

We should know Brentford was going to be a tough nut to crack, considering that they have beaten Liverpool and Manchester City this season.

That game is behind us now and we must avoid a defeat when we face Manchester City in our next match.

It will be one of the most important fixtures of the season and if we lose, our title challenge will be in jeopardy.

