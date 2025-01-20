Brentford star reacts to rumours that Arsenal wants him

Mikkel Damsgaard has recently been linked with a potential move to Arsenal, but the Danish midfielder has downplayed these rumours. Following his standout performances for Denmark during Euro 2020, Damsgaard became a target for several top European clubs. However, his performances at club level did not quite match his international success, leading to his move to Brentford instead of one of Europe’s elite teams.

In his early days in England, Damsgaard struggled to adapt, which limited his impact for the Bees. However, this season has seen him regain form, becoming an integral part of Brentford’s squad. As a result, reports have resurfaced linking him to clubs of Arsenal’s stature, though the player himself seems sceptical about the validity of such claims.

Speaking to Tips Bladet, Damsgaard addressed the rumours, saying: “No, I have seen that there was a small rumour. But it is not something that I think is concrete. It is good enough that you are put in contact with clubs like this. There was also a lot of that back then after European Championship, but there is rarely much of it that is concrete. But it’s nice enough to hear. It is better to hear that you can be rumoured to some bigger clubs than that there might be nothing at all.”

Despite the renewed attention, Damsgaard’s overall impact for Brentford has not been extraordinary. While his recent improvement has been noteworthy, it is arguable whether he has done enough to warrant a move to a club like Arsenal. The Gunners already possess a wealth of talent in their squad and have a number of better options for midfield roles. Adding Damsgaard to the group would not necessarily strengthen the team, as his performances at club level remain inconsistent.

For Arsenal, the focus should remain on bolstering their ranks with players who can make an immediate and significant impact. While Damsgaard’s potential is undeniable, he may not be the player the club needs at this stage. For now, the speculation linking the Dane to Arsenal seems premature and unlikely to materialise into a serious transfer pursuit.