Brentford to frustrated Arsenal’s Ivan Toney January plans

Arsenal has been linked with a potential move for Brentford’s Ivan Toney, and there have been reports suggesting that the club could make a move for him in the January transfer window once his ban concludes.

Toney was reportedly on the verge of a transfer in the last window but was prevented from moving due to his long-term ban.

While Toney is now gearing up to contribute to Brentford’s efforts in the second half of the season, several top clubs in the country are said to be interested in acquiring his services, with Arsenal among them.

However, a report from Football Insider suggests that Arsenal may face difficulties in their pursuit of Toney. It is indicated that Brentford has no intention of parting with the striker midway through the season.

Instead, they plan to hold onto him until the end of the campaign, by which time they hope to have secured their status in the top flight for another season. This suggests that Arsenal’s chances of signing Toney in January could be slim, as Brentford seems intent on retaining him until the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney is arguably the most important player at Brentford and everyone can see how they have struggled without him in the group.

We can understand why they want him to stay until the end of the season and it could also be good for us.

In the summer, we will have more than enough cash and can also offload some of our players to make room for his arrival.

