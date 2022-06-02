Brentford to rival Arsenal for signature of two exciting players

Brentford is looking to compete with Arsenal for some players in this transfer window.

The Bees have been impressive in their first season in the Premier League and they are looking to build on that in the next campaign.

They have some of the finest players in England on their team, but will improve the squad even further now that they have secured top-flight safety.

The Sun claims they are targeting a swoop for Aaron Hickey, who has been on Arsenal’s radar for much of the last few weeks.

The Gunners consider him the ideal backup to Kieran Tierney after Nuno Tavares struggled in that role.

But Brentford wants new full-backs, and they have him on their radar as well. They are also keen on signing Norwich’s Max Aarons

Arsenal has trailed Aarons since he first came to the Premier League with the Canaries, and they have maintained an interest in the Englishman.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Hickey and Aarons are very bright young full-backs who will serve us well now and in the future.

If we can sign both of them, we would have locked down two fine full-backs, and we will probably not need to sign players in those positions for almost a decade.

But their clubs will only sell them to the suitor that offers them the best value.

