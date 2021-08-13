Brentford v Arsenal – Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI for PL opener

Arsenal will make the short trip across to west London this evening to take on newly-promoted side Brentford to kick off the Premier League season.
This London derby has been selected as the opening fixture of the entire division, and you can be forgiven for believing this is set to be a cagey affair.
The feeling at the Emirates is not overly confident after consecutive losses to both Chelsea and Tottenham in our pre-season Mind Series of late, but today’s opponent represents what should be an easier test.
All of our preparations will have been focused around getting our players ready for today’s match, and while we will be missing some key players, our team should be completely ready for tonight’s opening league match.
We will be without three key players for tonight’s match as confirmed on Arsenal.com, with Thomas Partey, Gabriel Magalhaes and Eddie Nketiah. The midfielder is expected to return to training in around two weeks, with the latter pair expected to be back closer to the three-week mark, but we should have more than enough cover for the positions at present.
Predicted XI:
Leno
Chambers White Mari Tierney
Lokonga Xhaka
Pepe Smith Rowe Aubameyang
Lacazette
There is one key player missing from this starting line-up in Bukayo Saka, but I feel like he is likely not quite back up to 100% after an extended summer break after his exploits at Euro 2020, while Nicolas Pepe is well-deserving of his place in the team regardless after an impressive end to the previous term.
With Nketiah already ruled out, Folarin Balogun could well be destined for his Premier League debut this evening, having been permanently promoted to the first-team squad for the new season.
Who do you expect to start ahead of the players in my predicted XI?
Patrick
Saka should start imo
Nothing less than 3 points and a respectable score line should be expected. We are better than them in everything except one.
We are playing Chelsea, Man City, Spurs and Leicester inside 10 games. Losing points to those teams is a probability to all teams not only us so it is teams like Brentford (with all due respect) that we should be taking maximum points and goal difference.
I’ll add an actual style of play and identity would be great too.
That is where the inexperience of the coach is obvious. That alone is not a bad thing but is he learning? We are about to find out.
Top 4 is the minimum requirement for Arsenal this term so 3 points against relegation bound Brentford is a must.
I think today’s match will be big statement for arsenal especially Abomeyang, preseason not good which I haven’t seen for awhile shows arsenal are on solid footing to prove doubters wrong.and today’s game will be a big statement.
0-3/4 Looking forward to see how Pepe will start the
new season!! Hope to see Balo given 30 odd minutes
Brentford should be nervous and tire in the second half
Point of correction”arsenal shall be without one key player but not three as u have stated”.leaving that aside,arteta should drop auba & he brings saka in that lineup
Will be a real measure of where we stand. As my brother is a brentford season ticket holder the feeling there is pretty positive .. new stadium core of promotion team retained with some additions they are happy with and already integrated in to squad focus over the summer has been on improving fitness … no push over .. and compared to us where continuity is a problem glaring gaps in squad have not been addressed and fitness issues already an issue I don’t think it’s going to be an easy game .. not expecting the kind of Fulham result early last season against a newly promoted outfit … will go with the heart and say 2 1 to us .. but not with a lot of confidence
Off topic, Steve Bruce has confirmed Willock having medical this morning and will train with Newcastle this afternoon.
£25 million fee and 6 year contract.
Good luck Joe.
I’m going for 4-1 for the Arsenal Brentford first game in the PL still on a high from their promotion it’s gonna be a wake-up call for them!
I can’t believe this is arsenal team. A team entirely filled with average players. We can’t even get any of our player sold for a common 40 million save for saka. Very very sad wot arsenal has become . sad sad sad. Still gunners 4life!
I’d play 3 at the back and have Kieran moved to left wing back playing Auba and Laca as possible to each other in a front 2.
3-5-2.
I honestly think it’s time we moved on from Auba playing on the wing.
Winning is winning, all I want is 3 points, I don’t care about the scoreline, no injury, no red card. I wish saka starts.
Saka may include in the line-up while Aubameyang should be out