Brentford v Arsenal Match Preview & Predicted Score for PL clash

Arsenal make the short trip to Brentford for Sunday’s early kick-off, which is now scheduled to begin at the new time of 12:00 (GMT).

This game was initially meant to be getting going at 14:00, but was moved a little earlier to ease pressure on the police amidst a busy weekend in and around London following the death of HM the Queen.

While the time of the match should have no bearing on the result, the fans will no doubt be affected by the earlier travelling needed, and you can be assured that the team will be thankful of the support.

Today’s clash is unlikely to be a stroll in the park. The Bees have only tasted defeat once so far this season, away to Fulham, and are known to be a strong outfit, especially when playing from home.

At this stadium they have already enjoyed a massive 4-0 win over Manchester United, who beat us into a 3-1 loss in our last showing in the division. They remain unbeaten in their own stadium, and having beaten us 2-0 here last term, we will certainly be weary of our rivals.

We have plenty to be happy about the way we are playing however, and definitely have a string of excuses for our defeat at the same ground last term, and we will be hopeful that our positive football will see us take a firm grasp of proceedings and get a deserved win.

While we face the challenge of going into tomorrow’s encounter on the back of a PL defeat for the first time this term, we came out of Old Trafford with our heads held high after a strong performance, and there should be no reason for our confidence to be shot.

Prior to taking on the Red Devils, we enjoyed five straight wins to see us take top spot in the division, and we will have no interest in giving that up just yet.

Will our team be able to use last season’s defeat as inspiration to punish the Bees? Should we just be concentrated on playing our game with a calm yet positive attitude?

Patrick

