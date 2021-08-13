Brentford v Arsenal Match Preview & Score Prediction for PL opener

The Premier League returns to action after a long 12 weeks when Arsenal make the trip to the Brentford Community Stadium in west London today.
It will be the hosts first Premier League match since the competition was renamed, or their first top-tier clash since 1947, when they were relegated to the second-division after just one season of football following the suspension of football thanks to World War II.
While today’s match will be exciting and scary for the hosts, Arsenal have their own issues to contend with, but I can’t help but believe that our team will be too ready for Brentford this evening.
The Bees earned promotion via the play-offs last term, and have done well to fend off interest in their star-striker Ivan Toney who scored a whopping 33 league goals last term, and he will definitely rank as the man to stop.
While we can focus much of our energy on denying one man, they will have their hands full with trying to spread their attentions across our entire front line, who shared much of the goalscoring equally last term, with all of Nicolas Pepe, Aubameyang and Lacazette all scoring at least 10 PL goals.
While our pre-season hasn’t exactly given us the results we would have liked, especially those seen in the Mind Series where we lost to both Chelsea and Spurs, there has been a number of positive performances from our players, with a large number of players being used in those matches in order to prepare for the new season.
I’m sure Arteta will have a strong grasp on which of his squad is most ready to start this evening’s PL opener, and I can’t see anything but a win, despite knowing that confidence is a little low amongst our faithful fans at present.
I can see Arsenal coming away with a nice 3-1 win to get our campaign off to a flyer today, and hopefully that will help to give us a nice confidence boost for Chelsea’s visit to the Emirates nine days later.
What are your predictions for today’s clash?
Patrick
24 CommentsAdd a Comment
Hate to say it but I see a 1-0 brentford coming
@DTM
Me too…😟
Lol, Bro anything is possible and Brentford would be fired up since it’s their first game back into the top flight.
If the manager can pick a right and well balanced team, we should be able to get the win.
I hear you Eddie, im just worried where the goals are gonna come from, hopefully balogun / martinelli can get a run out and get a goal or two (will probably be N’Ketiah though) perfect time for it with auba and laca both ruled out 🤞
Nketiah is out injured.
So that rules him out.
I hope it’s Martinelli though.
I fear seeing William start also😂😂
Lol aww god I’m absolutely praying he doesnt start willian but I think your fear will prove right bud 😭 Either way I hope my prediction is grossly incorrect and we get off to a winning start 🙏
8pm cant come soon enough!
They remind me of Leeds. And Leeds first game was very crazy. Arsenal real has to bring it. Cos Brentford looks hyped, they’re ready to go. Our selection has to be spotless. I don’t wanna see willian, elneny and bellerin
Brentford is regimented and are going to give us a run for our money. They’re solid at the back and in midfield. Might be tough to break down…IJS
Definitely NY, very tricky first fixture and the pressure is on, getting damn nervous but also excited 👊
COYG
I am excited about the new season. Looking forward to analysis from my fellow fans on this site. We have been doing this for years.
Im glad to be a part of this family.
Finally, the season begins.
COYG.
I think a 0-2 victory to us, I have faith we will win this match
And do well this season ( 5th possibly 4th )…..
Brentfords first game in premiership and at their new stadium, they will be well up for it. I only hope we are up for it from the start and not the usual timid first half and then have to play catch up second half. Gotta watch out for Ivan Toney for them up front.
1-1 coming in the next few hours,espect to see the same “disease” that has been affecting AFC today,cozy the signs &symptoms have already been detected in auba and laca
Arsenal 3 1 brentford
Apparently both Auba and Laca ill and not playing according to Sky!! Chance for Balogun and Martinelli?
Laca out.
Auba out.
Eddie out.
Partey out.
Time for Balogun to shine but if Arteta doesn’t pick him he needs to tell Arsenal to eff off. Should also mean Saka will play.
Willian might start. The thought is making me nervous
Hi Declan, I would love Arteta to play Martinelli as a 9. His work ethic and finiship is key. It is strange how Arteta beched him for most part of last season.
I believe we will get 3 points tonight
Martinelli has hardly trained recently….
I think we will be winning this match by 3 to nil I don’t see Brentford or any team out there doing us damage okay we just have to keep the faith in the strong process along. Coyg
I put us down for a win on Dan’s predictor game, so there is no point changing my mind now and becoming over anxious.
With fingers and toes crossed I am hoping that pre season is behind them and the team – albeit ravaged by injury – rise to the occasion and stuff Brentford. Hope springs eternal
Please no silly fouls and cards and certainly no more injury woes
I hope we win this one, but my prediction is a draw, 1-1 or 2-2. We will score even without Auba and Laca, but with our pace problem and the high press of Brentfort, I am sure we can keep them out.
This will get some guys furious but I can feel Arsenal topping the table after the first round matches . The performances of Gabi, Saka, pepe Balogun and smith row this season will make the premiership an entirely different League this season . Golden boot, Golden balls ,Carlings cup and Premiership trophy are certainly coming to Arsenal this season. I am not sure of FA.
Have you been drinking mate because it’s not going to happen