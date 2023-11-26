Brentford v Arsenal Review – Ramsdale’s problems and a last minute winner

Arsenal vs Brentford match report

Mikel Artea and his Arsenal squad travelled made the short trip over to Brentford to face off for game week 12 of the Premier League season. Arsenal walking away 1-0 winners after a tough game against the Bees and fly to the top of the table for the first time this year, going a point clear of Manchester City after they dropped points in the draw with Liverpool earlier.

The game started off looking pretty even, with Brentford setting up in a 5-3-2 formation and were looking to lock down the backline and stayed strong defensively throughout the game and were really well set up tactically. They were pressing the Arsenal players hard and fast and were doubling up on them when in their own halves.

Ramsdale started the match as David Raya was ineligible to play due to still being on loan from Brentford and the English keeper started off the game looking pretty shaky. Making some bad decisions trying to pass out from the back and on two occasions nearly opened up the goal for Brentford to score, the first one only saved by Declan Rice who made an incredible goal line clearance and kept Arsenal on equal terms.

Just before half time the ball was seen to be pin balling all over the box and landed on the head of Gabriel Jesus who headed the ball towards the goal, only to be saved and cleared by the Brentford keeper but only as far as Leandro Trossard who headed the ball into the back of the net. He thought he’d put Arsenal in front but VAR later ruled it offside and the half ended 0-0.

The second half started out a lot like the first and each team had their chances, but were both set up well tactically and were both defending well. Ramsdale started to look a lot more comfortable and we started to come settle into the game more, having a lot of the ball and a lot of chances but weren’t clinical enough when having a shot.

Arteta looked to his bench late in the second half and brought on both Eddie Nketiah and Kai Havertz to try bring a bit more energy and something different and almost instantly Havertz was seeing a lot of the ball and linking up play well.

In the 79th minutes Bukayo Saka spotted Havertz running towards the back post and whipped an almost perfect cross into the box and to the back post where Havertz was waiting to head the ball down into the net, putting Arsenal 1-0 up and scoring his second goal for the club.

Walking away with all three points and climbing to the top of the League, putting Arsenal in a great position going forward as we look for silverware.

What’s your thoughts on the Brentford game Gooners?

Daisy Mae

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…