Brentford v Arsenal Review – Still top of the League and we deserve it…

Perfect response from Arsenal by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, the question was; can we bounce back? Can we do it at a difficult ground where we failed last season? Well, we passed with flying colours. I was surprised just how dominant we were. Everyone under the sun reminded us of the start of last season, but with just 4 of our starting 11 also featuring last season, it was truly a different Arsenal and a much different result.
There were many excellent performances, but I was really impressed with Granit Xhaka. Since we’ve moved him up the field he’s scoring tap-ins, arriving in the box and providing outrageous assists. That ball for Jesus’ header was sweet like candy.
Our Brazilian number 9 has been sensational as well. He has lifted the quality of the team with his desire, tenacity and not least – technical ability. William Saliba at the back has also lifted the quality of our back line. 3 clean sheets in 4 away games is no slouch. Shout out to Ben White at right back.
Thomas Partey’s return saw an immediate upgrade to our midfield. Overall I think we look a different beast. There is size and stature to our side, we are dangerous at set pieces, we have pace on the wings, and a striker that doesn’t require a whole season to amount 4 goals.
I’ve been a strong advocate of the idea that performances will catch up to results and so far out of 7 performances we haven’t had 1 stinker. Even at Old Trafford we managed to impose ourselves on the game and at times our play reminded me of Man City’s.
Comparing that to how Tottenham who have just 1 less point for example, there were a lot more dodgy performances there and they were lucky in a number of games. We play them next and it will be a clash of styles, as well as another test.
Going to the international break with 18/21 points, sitting top of the pile and well deserved too, I am very happy. We’ve already reversed results at grounds like Palace and Brentford and opposition managers talk of us like title challengers. Vieira, and Thomas Frank said it, Rodgers mentioned us moving up a level, so there is something to it.
Once you are top, it is nice. You see how Arteta mentioned it. “They took it away from us and we wanted it back”. With 2 weeks of no PL football, we’ll be sitting top for well over a month. I’m not saying we’re going for a title challenge, but once you are there for a while, you don’t want to just let it go.
Our next 2 games are Tottenham and Liverpool at home. I am not afraid of those sides. Instead, for the first time in ages I am relishing the opportunity to play them, because I think we can win both games. I actually think we are the second best team in the league bar City at the moment, but we have to show it. 6 points from the next 2 games will send shockwaves throughout the league.
I am maybe getting a little ahead of myself, but I’ve been waiting for some good 10 years to be truly excited about Arsenal and I will ride the moment. And so should you.
Konstantin
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
I have a feeling that we will beat both Spurs and Liverpool. Have not felt like this in a long while. Go Gunners!
Spurs at home is usually not hard for us. I hope we keep it that way.
This season we’ve been far better than Liverpool as a team and the eye test and stats would say we should be winning that game. I know we should be winning it too, but my concern and worry is the mental fragility we’ve had against them.
There’s something somewhat of this fear against them each time we’ve played them. I hope we win the Spurs and Liverpool games and continue to win our games from there. It’ll send shockwaves and teams would start to be afraid before even kicking the ball.
I don’t think we will win the title also, most of the fans don’t think so, but we’re excited and eager to watch us play and keep winning. That’s what leads to winning a title or cups
Spot on…
I feel we do have some sort complex and fear when we face Liverpool and City..
And with Liverpool we always have same story..
We remain in the game till half time but loose it after the break…
We should this in next 2 games
I like how MA described NLD in his post match interview. ‘We’ve got an exciting games after the international break’
That means he is eager not afraid
My only worry is with a team like Spars. Arteta seems not to have figured out how to beat teams that don’t come to play football but only revel in catching us in transitions. Spars beat us this way and have had an edge over Man City playing on the counter. Man U humbled us in the same way without making any attempts at playing football. Arteta should have a game plan to this antifootball style even if it means winning ugly, he should not always be wanting to impose our style on all teams.
The most important is having all our players back fit from international break. We play high line and that’s why Partey is important, he is more disciplined than the likes of Lokonga, spurs are happy to seat back and hit on counter just like Utd, without Partey in that number 6, we would lose the NLD for sure.
We have a crucial advantage this year over the big boys, because of our young squad, which means we have the luxury of keeping at least 50% of our squad from international competition and World Cup. I reckon only Partey, Jesus,Saka, Xhaka and Ramsdale might be heading to World Cup whereas all other top 6 teams would have 70-80% of their players in wc, with fatigue and injury heading into December pile of fixtures