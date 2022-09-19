Brentford v Arsenal Review – Still top of the League and we deserve it…

There were many excellent performances, but I was really impressed with Granit Xhaka. Since we’ve moved him up the field he’s scoring tap-ins, arriving in the box and providing outrageous assists. That ball for Jesus’ header was sweet like candy.

Our Brazilian number 9 has been sensational as well. He has lifted the quality of the team with his desire, tenacity and not least – technical ability. William Saliba at the back has also lifted the quality of our back line. 3 clean sheets in 4 away games is no slouch. Shout out to Ben White at right back.

Thomas Partey’s return saw an immediate upgrade to our midfield. Overall I think we look a different beast. There is size and stature to our side, we are dangerous at set pieces, we have pace on the wings, and a striker that doesn’t require a whole season to amount 4 goals.

I’ve been a strong advocate of the idea that performances will catch up to results and so far out of 7 performances we haven’t had 1 stinker. Even at Old Trafford we managed to impose ourselves on the game and at times our play reminded me of Man City’s.

Comparing that to how Tottenham who have just 1 less point for example, there were a lot more dodgy performances there and they were lucky in a number of games. We play them next and it will be a clash of styles, as well as another test.

Going to the international break with 18/21 points, sitting top of the pile and well deserved too, I am very happy. We’ve already reversed results at grounds like Palace and Brentford and opposition managers talk of us like title challengers. Vieira, and Thomas Frank said it, Rodgers mentioned us moving up a level, so there is something to it.

Once you are top, it is nice. You see how Arteta mentioned it. “They took it away from us and we wanted it back”. With 2 weeks of no PL football, we’ll be sitting top for well over a month. I’m not saying we’re going for a title challenge, but once you are there for a while, you don’t want to just let it go.

Our next 2 games are Tottenham and Liverpool at home. I am not afraid of those sides. Instead, for the first time in ages I am relishing the opportunity to play them, because I think we can win both games. I actually think we are the second best team in the league bar City at the moment, but we have to show it. 6 points from the next 2 games will send shockwaves throughout the league.

I am maybe getting a little ahead of myself, but I’ve been waiting for some good 10 years to be truly excited about Arsenal and I will ride the moment. And so should you.