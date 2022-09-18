Brentford v Arsenal Team News & Predicted Line-up for physical clash

Brentford play host to Arsenal in today’s early kick-off, with the visitors having a host of doubts over their selection.

Depending on your sources, there are numerous players who could be missing, but the manager only moved to confirm three players that will need assessing.

We are hopeful that Thomas Partey is fit and ready, considering rumours are claiming that he has been in full training prior to the Queen’s death, while Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White appear to be on course to be available also.

While the boss refused to delve into which players were most likely to be in or out of action today, he did admit that question marks remained over some key players.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Tierney

Partey Odegaard Xhaka

Saka Jesus Martinelli

While I would be happy to see Takehiro Tomiyasu come into the side to give us a little more physicality, I feel that the boss would rather stick with the system which has paid dividends so far this season.

Are there any changes that you think should be made to take on the Bees?

Patrick

