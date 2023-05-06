Brentford wants Arsenal youngster to replace their in-demand player

Brentford has an interest in Folarin Balogun as the Englishman shines on loan from Arsenal at Reims in France.

Balogun joined the Ligue 1 side on loan this summer as a little-known player and not many expected him to do well.

But he has defied expectations and is now among the top scorers in the whole of Europe.

This is a thing of pride for Arsenal and should earn him a place in their squad for the next campaign.

However, Mikel Arteta has more than enough strikers and is even on the lookout for a more physical player.

This could be an indication that the Gunners do not have a plan to give Balogun too many playing chances next season.

A report via Sport Witness reveals he is now on the radar of Brentford and they could pounce to add him to their squad in the summer.

The Premier League side considers him a good replacement for Ivan Toney, who could be sold at the end of this season.

If we do not have a clear plan for Balogun, we will lose him to one of the clubs chasing his signature.

The attacker has had a good season and would not want to spend time on the bench again when he returns and we agree he deserves to play.

