Brentford will make it hard for Arsenal to sign Mbeumo in January

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford battles for possession with Gabriel of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brentford FC at Emirates Stadium on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Arsenal has reportedly joined the race for Bryan Mbeumo, who is shining for Brentford this season. With Ivan Toney’s summer departure, Mbeumo has stepped up as the Bees’ primary attacking force, catching the attention of top clubs looking to strengthen their forward lines. For Arsenal, Mbeumo is seen as a potential alternative to Bukayo Saka, particularly as Saka has shouldered a significant workload over recent seasons.

The Gunners have strategically strengthened their squad during previous January transfer windows, with the addition of Leandro Trossard in 2023 proving effective. Given Arsenal’s current title aspirations, adding another versatile forward like Mbeumo could bring depth and bolster their attacking rotations, especially with competitions across multiple fronts. The 25-year-old Mbeumo has shown his quality not only in his scoring prowess but also with his ability to create opportunities, making him an asset for any club looking for reliable attacking options.

However, a January acquisition may be challenging. According to Football Insider, Brentford is keen on retaining Mbeumo for the remainder of the season and would place a hefty £60 million price tag to discourage mid-season bids. While Arsenal could have the financial power to meet this valuation, Brentford’s stance suggests they are not eager to part with Mbeumo midway through the campaign, preferring to keep his talents as they aim for a strong finish themselves.

Arsenal’s interest in Mbeumo highlights the club’s commitment to improving their attacking depth, which is crucial in a long season. His pace, finishing ability, and experience in the Premier League make him a solid choice for Arsenal, should they pursue the deal either in January or next summer. While Mbeumo’s fee could be a stumbling block, the potential benefits he would bring in terms of depth and quality might make the investment worthwhile.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…