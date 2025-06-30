Brentford’s director provides update on Arsenal’s move for Christian Norgaard

Brentford director of football Phil Giles has delivered an update on Arsenal’s move for Christian Norgaard, with the Gunners expected to complete the signing of the midfielder in the coming days.

The Bees have agreed to allow their captain to join Arsenal after identifying him as the key player to replace Thomas Partey, who is leaving the club after five seasons. Arsenal had hoped to keep Partey and tried to negotiate a new contract, but those talks fell through. Now, Norgaard steps in with big shoes to fill.

Arsenal’s search for a midfield replacement

Partey’s departure leaves a significant gap in Arsenal’s midfield, one that the club believes Norgaard is ready to fill. The Danish international has impressed during his time at Brentford, showing leadership and quality on the ball. Although replacing a player of Partey’s calibre is a challenge, Arsenal are confident that Norgaard has the potential to succeed and add stability to the midfield.

The Gunners have been monitoring Norgaard closely, and their efforts to bring him to the Emirates intensified after realising that Partey would not extend his stay. Brentford, meanwhile, have been proactive in their planning and have already identified replacements to fill the void left by their captain.

Progress on the deal and what’s next

Speaking to Metro Sport, Brentford’s Phil Giles revealed that Arsenal approached the club about Norgaard in the last two weeks, and discussions have been ongoing with Arsenal’s sporting director, Andrea Berta.

Giles said, “As it stands, I think it’s more likely to happen than not. But we have to go through the full process, tick all the boxes, and we’ll see at the end of it.”

Norgaard himself knows this is a great opportunity to play for a bigger club, and Arsenal supporters are hopeful that he will perform well and justify the faith placed in him.

As Arsenal prepares for a new season, Norgaard’s arrival is seen as a key step in strengthening the squad and replacing one of the club’s most influential players in recent years.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…