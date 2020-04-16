Brescia chief opens the door for Arsenal target to leave the Serie A side

Brescia owner, Massimo Cellino, has admitted that he would love to keep hold of Arsenal target Sandro Tonali, but he will not stand in the midfielder’s way if he asks to leave.

Tonali has been described as the heir to Andrea Pirlo because of his playing style and the talented Italian is tipped to have a huge future like the Italian legend.

He helped Brescia to get promoted to the Italian top flight last season, and he has remained one of their most important players in a difficult topflight campaign.

They look set to be relegated at the end of this season, but he is one player unlikely to go down with them.

His future has been discussed in the Italian media as he continues to show allegiance to his current team.

However, if the teenager ever wanted out, he won’t be denied a move by the club because of a deal he has had with the club’s president.

Cellino was speaking to an Italian media outlet, and he admitted that he would love to keep the player, but he has an agreement with the midfielder that would force his hands if Tonali asks for a move away.

“My dream would be to keep Tonali. I would be willing to do somersaults,” the Brescia chief told Tuttosport. “But I have a deal with Sandro, who is a golden boy. He knows that when he asks me to leave, I will let him go.

“I’d like to see him in Rome or Napoli. But that will be difficult. I would prefer him to remain in Italy anyway.”

Arsenal has been linked with the 19-year-old for at least two years now with the likes of Juventus also rumoured to be interested in the youngster.