Brexit rules forces Arsenal into focusing on South American market

Arsenal will reportedly focus on the South American market after new Brexit rules made it harder to sign European talent.

The Gunners will spend the next few transfer windows trying to make sure they don’t break the new rules that come into force because the UK has left the European Union.

Football London reports that the Gunners are getting to grips with the latest regulations and it now makes it easier for them to tap talent from other continents.

Arsenal landed Gabriel Martinelli from the unknown Brazilian side, Ituano in 2019 and he has been a brilliant addition to their squad.

The report says they will now explore more talent from Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.

This is because bringing players from those nations would be easier for Premier League teams, as they can qualify for Governing Body Endorsement (GBE).

This route makes it easier to sign a player who is a fully-fledged international.

However, if the player isn’t, they can qualify by accumulating at least 15 points, depending on the quality of their league.

The leagues in the aforementioned three countries are considered in the higher bracket apparently.