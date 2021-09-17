Bright lights? Bumps in the road? Get a grip please, Arteta?

Arteta seeing lights. by Konstantin Mitov
Honestly, lovely Arsenal people, the interviews coming out of the club are getting more and more bizarre. First it was Edu kind of telling us there is no target for the club, and now it’s the manager saying this: “I can really see the light. I’m telling you I’m very positive most of the time. I’ve seen the light and I can see bright lights. There can be bumps in the road within that light, but I can see a lot of light.”
It’s been 20 months. Why are in such a dark place that we have to look for lights? Last week he said that the 2 weeks in which we were bottom of the league were the best in his career? Is he a professional Tottenham fan, to be this happy about it? Better than winning the FA Cup?
He also managed to say last week that he wanted to “blame the players”. We finished 1 point off the top 4 under Emery with Mustafi and Sokratis as our CB pairing. We also reached the Europa League final that season.
You cannot blame the players when you haven’t achieved anything as a manager. Besides, the squad is far better than the results it has. Thomas Partey is the kind of midfielder we haven’t had since Gilberto. Aubameyang and Lacazette cost us over 100 million and we’ve turned them into in 10 goals a season strikers.
Pepe is a player who can take players 1 on 1 and curl a shot. I remember times where we didn’t have one clear winger and played number 10s on the wing. Complaining about this squad, after being backed by 150 million pounds is weak.
I am so desperate to be passionate about Arsenal. I used to watch and read everything related to the club, but when the manager starts talking nonsense I just can’t be bothered.
I was actually impressed with Arteta’s first press conference. Then he looked calm and confident like a man in control. Now he looks desperate, talking in riddles.
I’ve worked for people and when they breed confidence and do things right it brings results, and people get on board and they follow, because they believe. When my bosses were chatting gibberish I stopped bothering, because I didn’t believe.
Exactly the same thing applied when I started managing people. I was trusted when what I said was followed by actions that produced results. Right now, hearing what Edu and Arteta say I wish they kept quiet. If you are a player at the club, how would you feel with such statements?
Is it really so hard to say, “we have no excuses, we need to get the results now”? Or just say “we need to do our talking on the football pitch”. Or just admit “we made mistakes, but we’ve changed some things on the training ground to get the results”.
We don’t need to be sold more projects. We tried project youth before, then tried the “British” core, we tried buying old and “experienced” players and look at where we are now. Arsenal fans have been extremely patient.
The sad thing is we don’t sack managers because our results are poor, we do it because the atmosphere gets toxic. It got such under Wenger, then Emery and now Arteta is just one defeat from everything falling apart again.
Everyone wants Conte, but be honest, would he behave so cowardly and tolerate such cowardly behaviour? I doubt it. And would the people who hired Arteta and Edu do such a bold move? It’s the Kroenkes who are the bottom-line issue, and I guarantee you that suitors won’t be missing should the club be put up for sale. But that is a topic for another time…
Konstantin
Give it a rest man, this constant bashing of Arteta is not helpful. Let’s give Arteta a proper chance with his full squad, at least 5-10 games. Am actually excited to see our new look defence. Ramsdale, Tierney, Gabby, White & Tomi..I see no obvious weak link like before!
He lives to bash Arteta. Any win I bet chokes him and makes a bad day for him. I am quite sure he is always on his knees praying for an Arsenal loss so he can bash Arteta. If he finds no reason to I am also sure he may fall sick.
Real chance? What duration are you talking about? The guy has never achieved anything special in his coaching career. Why do you have hope that he’ll do something special this time
Please, no more negativity until we get another defeat. Arteta still has a few chances to bring us up until we visit Anfield in November
90% of your articles are intoxicated to the glory-hunting fans. The toxicity is appealing to juveniles, immature adults and short-tempered people, but it will only drag us further down
According to ESPN, Juventus are interested in acquiring Lacazette for a cutdown price in the winter transfer window. If that happens, we could get a new CF in January
According to sky bet Arteta is favourite to be the first PL manager sacked ,if that happens we could get a new manager in January .
A new shiny CF and a proper manager now that would be brilliant.
Based on the fixtures, the first EPL manager to be sacked should’ve been Steve Bruce or Daniel Farke
If we win against Burnley and draw against Spuds, Arteta will survive till the trip to Anfield
The next 5-6 games are crucial. We should get atleast 15 points from the next 6 games. I agree our defence looks much better now, Ramsdale looks quite confident in his box and lets hope for the best. One thing, Pepe is slightly uncomfortable on the right side and lets see whether and how Arteta tackles that problem. Both he and Saka cannot play on the left. Also, I would love to see Laca play just behind Auba and his hold up play will increase our shots on goal resulting in more goals. Lets be calm and confident and take it game by game. Attitude and mindset in the right sense are very important for our players to achieve success, the talent is definitely there.
Awful article. It is based on nothing and says nothing. Please Konstantin TRY to base your almost daily Arteta abuse on less pointless arguments. Your posts all too often are a total waste of words. There are plenty of valid criticisms to be levelled at Arteta out there, but this is not one of them.
I agree wholeheartedly with the article and any normal person would. Its not made up in anyway and factual. Better than some of the dreamy stuff on here. Reality is not always better than fiction but at least you cant disagree with it. You may not like it but it is true.
Well said Reggie 👍