“Brightest player”: English Media Praise Madueke as Arsenal’s Standout vs Man City

Noni Madueke’s half-time substitution in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City left many surprised.

The summer signing was arguably Arsenal’s brightest spark in the first half, tormenting Nico O’Reilly and whipping dangerous crosses into the box, even forcing Gianluigi Donnarumma into a brilliant save. While introducing Bukayo Saka made sense, few could argue that Madueke’s performance warranted the switch.

Saka was clearly brought on with hopes of picking up where Madueke left off and nothing more. Even so, Madueke had every reason to hold his head high on the bench. He played his part, delivering a 45-minute performance that drew nothing but praise from the English media.

Media reacts to Madueke’s display

The Daily Star wrote:

“Arguably Arsenal’s brightest player in the first half, the former Chelsea winger caused City problems with his direct running and on the half hour mark wriggled past two opponents before cutting back a teasing ball from the byline, to no avail. Can count himself unfortunate to have been withdrawn at half-time for Saka.”

Football London echoed those sentiments:

“Had the beating of O’Reilly, finding ways to drive to the byline and put some dangerous passes into the box that no one was there to meet. Forced a good save from Gianluigi Donnarumma, which nearly led to a goal and was unfortunate to be replaced at half-time.”

The Sun added:

“He would have been fuming to have been sat on the bench after being hauled off at half-time for no other reason than to let Saka take his place, despite being Arsenal’s best and most dangerous player in the first half.

“Another baffling Arteta decision…”

The trailer Madueke dropped in the first half had many eager for him to release the whole movie in the second. While his final ball still needs refining, Madueke looks to have found his feet at Arsenal. He is slowly but surely proving he was worth every penny of the £52 million Arsenal paid Chelsea.

Perfect tactical tweak?

When Gabriel Martinelli came on, he slotted in on the right wing, with Saka shifting to the left. Surely that is a hint Arteta is considering a Saka-left, Madueke-right setup. And that should spell trouble for Arsenal’s opponents.

Your thoughts on Madueke against City? Who stood out for you against City?

Daniel O

