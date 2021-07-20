Brighton all but confirms Arsenal will sign White as they chase a replacement

Brighton is preparing for life without Arsenal-bound Ben White as they target Liverpool’s Nat Phillips as his replacement.

Arsenal and the Seagulls have been in talks over signing White who represented England at Euro 2020 and it appears that they have finally reached an agreement over his signature.

The defender is expected to join the Gunners when he returns from his holidays and the Seagulls are now looking to replace him in their squad.

In a piece of news that suggests that he is certainly joining Arsenal, Talksport claims that they have made Liverpool’s Phillips a target to replace him.

Phillips helped Liverpool in their defensive crisis last season when the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez were out with injury.

However, both players have returned from long-term injuries and they have also signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Phillips is now down the pecking order and the Reds have told him he can leave if he finds a club that would give him more playing time.

Brighton plays with a back three and he is expected to slot in as a replacement for White.

He has caught the attention of Graham Potter and would cost them around £15million.

