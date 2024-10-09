Brighton attacker names Arsenal star as one of his toughest opponents

Brighton’s Evan Ferguson has encountered some formidable opponents during his brief career, and the teenager has shared his thoughts on his toughest challenges.

As a striker for both Brighton & Hove Albion and the Republic of Ireland, Ferguson regularly goes up against some of the league’s toughest defenders. He has faced notable players like Virgil van Dijk and Gabriel Magalhães in the Premier League, as well as several high-quality centre-backs on the international stage.

Despite his young age, these experiences have provided him with valuable insights and learning opportunities as he continues to develop his skills in competitive football.

Ferguson was speaking to ESPN and was asked about the toughest opponents he has faced.

“Who are your three toughest opponents?” Ferguson was asked.

“Three toughest, I would say Camavinga, Saliba and Botman,”

“Who would you say is the toughest?”

“Camavinga, a joke, he’s got everything,”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ferguson knows a good player when he sees one and he is not the only striker that would consider Saliba a hard man.

The defender has changed our fortunes at the back with his form since his debut. He is one of the reasons we have been Premier League challengers over the last two seasons.

Hopefully, we will be able to keep him at the club for a longer time despite interest from top clubs.

