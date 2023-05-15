Brighton boss gives Arsenal a major transfer boost

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has given Arsenal some hope in their bid to sign Moises Caicedo in the summer as he admits he expects some of his top players to leave.

The Seagulls have managed to recruit some top players from around the world who are doing a superb job for them.

Arsenal has added Ben White and Leandro Trossard to their squad from Brighton and was keen on Caicedo in the last transfer window.

The midfielder also wanted the move to the Emirates, but Brighton would not sell and he remained, but Arsenal is expected to return for his signature again in the summer.

De Zerbi has done a superb job there, but the Italian expects to lose some of his key players in the summer.

He admits via The Sun:

“We will lose some players, maybe Caicedo or maybe Mac Allister.

“We need to bring in some other good players.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Caicedo has maintained a cool head since the move to Arsenal broke down and we should try again in the summer.

This time, Brighton might ask for less money, considering they can replace him easily, and the Ecuadorian should still be eager to complete the transfer.

