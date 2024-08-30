Brighton boss praises Havertz ahead of tomorrow’s Emirates match “One of the best”

Football fans have noted Kai Havertz’s exploits over the last few months and currently regard him as one of the top German players.

According to some fans, he is considered a complete player based on his all-action on the pitch. The Arsenal striker has certainly left many of you in awe, one of those being his compatriot, Fabian Hurzeler, who took over the reigns at Brighton this summer.

In Saturday’s early kickoff, Arsenal face Brighton at the Emirates Stadium, and Hurzeler noted in his pre-match news conference, “Havertz, I like the way he plays. For me, he’s one of the best German players we have; he’s like complete and all this acting behaviour on the pitch.”

The Gooners must hope that when they face the Seagulls on Saturday, Havertz demonstrates the traits outlined by his fellow countryman. In his last few Arsenal appearances, the German international has been a huge success.

He was on a roll during the conclusion of last season, with 8 goals and 7 assists in 9 games. In the 2024-25 season opener against the Wolves, he scored and assisted Bukayo Saka. He had a quiet game against Aston Villa, but the hope is that against Brighton, he will be back to his best, terrorising opponents’ defences.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…